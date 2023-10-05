Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes know they must take advantage of home field Saturday

South Dakota back home for Dakota Days Saturday against Murray State
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD football team returns home Saturday against Murray State on Dakota Days after last week’s huge win at Fargo over the 2nd-ranked Bison. Carter Bell caught a couple of long TD passes in the first half and the Coyotes defense played great in the 24-19 win.

Bob Nielson’s team is now ranked after 3 straight wins and they bring plenty of confidence and momentum back to the Dome in Vermillion.

USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “To be in the thick of things from a league standpoint you’ve got to play great at home and win and you have to find ways to win on the road. We found a way to win on the road last week and now we get to come home where we have to take care of business and keep improving and play well this week at home.”

The Coyotes are gaining respect nationally and have moved into the F-C-S top 25. In fact I’ve seen them in the top 10 in some polls after the big win over #2 NDSU in Fargo!

