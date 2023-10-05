Avera Medical Minute
Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars returns

Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars returns this weekend, partnering local celebrities with...
Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars returns this weekend, partnering local celebrities with professional dancers from Balleraena Dance Studio.(The Event Company)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars returns this weekend, partnering local celebrities with professional dancers from Balleraena Dance Studio.

Five couples will perform routines at The District in a competition to win the title and a mirrorball trophy.

The Oct. 7 event includes a social hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail, desserts, and entertainment that benefits Empire Mental Health Support.

Event details

Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7. at The District, located at 4521 W. Empire Pl. in Sioux Falls.

Vanessa Gomez and Terry Vandrovec will emcee.

The following are the 2023 Dancing With The Sioux Falls Stars Celebrities:

● Abby Bischoff | Stockyards Ag Experience

● Allen Goodroad | Goodroad Band

● Kristin Hoefert Redlinger | Northwestern Mutual

● Matt Neufeld | POET

● Vaney Hariri | Think 3D Solutions

The following are the 2023 Dancing With The Sioux Falls Stars Professionals:

● Mckenzie Kock | Balleraena Dance Studio

● Rachel Konrad | Balleraena Dance Studio

● Regan O’Connor | Balleraena Dance Studio

● Thomas Nguyen | Balleraena Dance Studio

● Tony Bartholomaus | Balleraena Dance Studio

Schedule of events

● 6:00 PM | Check-in + Social + Hors d’oeuvres + Dessert + Silent Auction

● 7:00 PM - 8:20 PM | Dancing by couples + judge commentary

● 8:30 PM | Silent Auction Closes

● 8:40 PM | Winners announced + Event Closing

Tickets can be purchased here.

