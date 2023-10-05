Daycare crisis: How to know when you’ve found good child care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While more jobs are created in South Dakota, so is the need for daycares to watch over the children of those new employees.

“Incredibly difficult decision that parents have to make to leave a child behind a daycare. And there aren’t a lot of daycares available immediately,” said Tom Wollman, Lincoln County state’s attorney.

When you’re expecting, when should you look?

“Immediately. The need for kids under the age of three is just tremendous right now,” said Corri Poore.

Corri Poore of Little Tykes University remembers the frustration of looking for child care when his child was born, so he started his own in-home daycare. Now, he has three centers in Sioux Falls.

“One thing I’m going to tell anyone is just to trust your gut,” Poore said. “If you are comfortable with the place that your child is at, trust me, everything from dropping your child off with us to how they do throughout the day is going to be affected by that.”

Good care goes beyond finding an opening.

“Attentive to the needs of my child and engaging to my child as well,” said Poore.

While an accident can happen at home, it can also happen at a caring, nurturing daycare.

“We had an incident recently where a child was able to get out of the gate, and this is just me being full disclosure to say how easy it is. Folks kind of forget these things. At my house, has my child ever gotten away in some way? It does us no good to vilify that away,” said Poore.

You can ask the daycare if they use an app and what information they send. Some daycares send pictures and messages. Others don’t respond when you call your child in sick.

“What does the communication look like?” Poore said.

As parents are scrambling to find care, that’s no excuse for reducing the quality of care.

“With employment the way it is, folks do have their handful, but I hope that that doesn’t mean we let quality slip because, at the end of the day, this is your most precious commodity that we are taking care of,” said Poore.

A tool to help you discover more about daycares in Minnehaha County can be found in our story here. You’ll find a listing of every daycare center and their inspections.

You can search state-wide here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.