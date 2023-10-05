Daycare crisis: Solutions for a collaborative solution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine developing a neighborhood where streets are built, the water lines are in, but after the homes are constructed, there’s a realization that there’s no electricity.

Those in the child care industry say as South Dakota develops jobs and businesses, there’s a realization that something is missing, and that’s affordable daycare.

It seems with every Little Tykes University that opens, eager families enroll their kids. Owner Corri Poore sees how quality child care affects not only families, but the growth of the state.

“Let’s make sure that we do create a South Dakota that people can live and work in,” said Poore. “And it starts with the most important piece — this early childhood education.”

A report from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative offers solutions.

“We already have this roadmap in the form of this 97-page report. Let’s start chipping away at that thing,” said Poore.

Michell Erpenbach and Rana Deboer offer the solutions found among those pages.

“The research is done. We understand the problem,” said Deboer. “As a community, it’s coming together with some funding to say, ‘Who is it that we can put in a position of leadership to continue to work to carry out the solutions?’”

They believe a collaborative effort is needed.

“Yes, that means government. It could also mean business. And it might mean others. It might be philanthropy. There are lots of options that we have to think about it from that holistic aspect,” said Erpenbach.

Another key to a successful daycare industry is supporting the entrepreneurs operating child care locations and providing training for future caregivers.

“The community really does understand that this is a crisis — that this could be a barrier to Sioux Falls’ future growth,” said Erpenbach.

Employers can also help.

“Download the workplace toolkit that gives business leaders really just a 1-2-3 step-by-step and very practical and approachable resources and tactics they can take inside their organization,” said Deboer.

A unified message is echoing from many parents, educators and caregivers — the current way of delivering child care and early education is not sustainable.

“I would love to see commitment on the part of our lawmakers, our community leaders, and even parents and teachers at large to find something in that report and do something,” said Poore. “The state of our industry will depend on it.”

As a part of our daycare series, we’ve compiled an exclusive comprehensive view of all daycare centers in Minnehaha County, noting any violations from inspections or self-reporting. You can find that here.

A full child care report can be found here.

Solutions for employers can be found here.

