Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KIWA) - A teen in Northwest Iowa is facing multiple child endangerment charges.

KIWA reports a 17-year-old in Rock Valley is accused of causing a traumatic brain injury to a child under the age of one. According to a criminal complaint obtained by KIWA, the teen is charged with three counts of child endangerment - bodily injury, and one count of child endangerment - multiple acts. If convicted, the teen could face up to 25 years in prison.

In the criminal complaint, an officer states the teen “engaged in a course of conduct including three or more acts of child endangerment within a 12-month period against a child under one year of age.”

The complaint goes on to say the teen “knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the child’s physical, mental, or emotional health or safety and/or willfully deprived the child of necessary health care that substantially harmed the child’s physical, mental, or emotional health.”

Authorities allege the teen was responsible for an injury that led to the child having to get emergency brain surgery. The teen allegedly dropped the child on their head and on another occasion had left the child on a piece of furniture where they fell and began seizing. Authorities say first responders were called to help the seizing child but the teen reportedly did not tell EMTs that the child had fallen beforehand.

The teen was arrested sometime last week and had their bond set at $100,000. They were released the same day as the arrest.

The teen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
DNA identifies two men killed in Elkton train collision
Brandon Valley School District
Brandon Valley to close elementary school
Sioux Falls Police
Sioux Falls Police search for suspect after attempted kidnapping

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time