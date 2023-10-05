Dream of nature book coming true for local landscaper with Parkinson’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A coffee table book on the history and beauty of the trees of Sioux Falls is coming soon.

It is a collaborative project from people involved with the Sioux Falls Arboretum, a public nature center that is free to the public, and the story in the book is almost as compelling as how it came together.

The book is the brainchild of Paul DeJong, who for 40 years has been helping people in the area beautify their Sioux Falls homes and neighborhoods as a landscaper. For over 30 years, he was the co-owner and general manager of Landscape Gardens.

”Trees are just like human beings,” DeJong said. “Even the same species can vary. They can leaf later. Some can color more than others. They all got their own individual personalities.”

Mike Cooper is the Arboretum’s executive director who worked for DeJong for a few years after his stint as a city planner.

“He wants to educate people as much as possible about the value of trees — not just that they’re there for shade and beauty, but also that they’re there for memories,” said Cooper said of DeJong.

For years, DeJong knocked around with Cooper the idea of a calendar with Sioux Falls’ most historic and gorgeous trees with Mike Cooper. Cooper’s response: There’s too much history and beauty in the city to limit a pictural compilation to just 12 snapshots. Let’s do a book.

But the idea didn’t become a reality until last March, after DeJong met fellow Arboretum board member Heather Kittelson. She was intrigued by his passion for nature and had him join her podcast, “Fortitude.” After the interview, she asked how she could possibly repay DeJong for his time and generosity.

”He said, ‘I’ve actually had a dream to write a book and have it be a big, beautiful coffee table book about the Sioux Falls urban forest,’” said Kittelson. “I just said, ‘Let’s get a team together and get this thing done.’”

Within a week, Kittelson gathered Arboretum director Mike Cooper, renowned regional photographer Paul Schiller, and executives at Throne Publishing to make the dream come true. They rounded up sponsorships — the biggest coming from First Premier Bank and Pizza Ranch.

Now, the 300-page “If Our Trees Could Talk” is full steam ahead, set to be published and release early in 2024.

”It’s going to be a beautiful book,” said Kittelson. “Once it is in full production, all proceeds will go to the Arboretum. And, so, it is kind of Paul’s dream that will give back for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

DeJong wants the facility to expand to have an “urban forest university” to educate kids and adults alike about the history of Sioux Falls’ greenery. Cooper said this book will be a major resource for them to refer.

Kittelson felt the urgency to make this all come together because DeJong, 61, has Parkinson’s disease, and, according to doctors, has maybe one to four years left to live. Just a week ago, he moved into assisted living after selling his house of 22 years. His three kids are now all adults, and he doesn’t want to burden them with his difficulty to move around, and all the physical therapy required to keep him able to walk with a walker.

”Paul is — he’s the guy who would go out of his way for anybody, and he’s too dang young to be suffering from Parkinson’s,” said Kittelson. “He’s got such deep wisdom and such a beautiful soul. He would do anything for anyone, and I think this is just why I feel so drawn to making this happen — because Paul would do the same.”

The feeling from DeJong is mutual.

”I’ve had so many people reach out to me and show so much kindness shown by the community. I’ve had some big life changes with health and career, so I was kind of in a down period of my life, so I needed a project to work on, and this has been so fulfilling,” said DeJong.

DeJong said he now notices the little things, like when he was at Scheel’s with his daughter the other day. He was tired from walking and sat on a bench to watch others “hustle and bustle” their way through the store.

”The gifts you have in life — don’t take them for granted,” DeJong said. “Don’t take family members for granted. Don’t leave any words unsaid.”

