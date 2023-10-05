Dusty Johnson discusses impact of House Speaker vacancy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kevin McCarthy’s removal as House Speaker has brought the House to a halt until a new speaker is voted in.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson weighed in on the issue Wednesday.

During a sit-down interview in the Dakota News Now studio, Johnson placed most of the blame on the eight hardline Republicans who voted to get rid of McCarthy. But he also said Democrats had a chance to provide some stability.

Johnson was among the group of Republicans who voted to keep Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

He said even with a new speaker, there is no guarantee that the Republican-led House is going to be functional.

The stoppage comes as Congress is working to negotiate a federal spending bill, while staring down the possibility of a government shutdown next month.

“I think people who are cavalier about government shutdowns are in the cheap seats, and they don’t actually understand how important it is that we get our act together — that we actually govern a country. So when you’ve got a 40-day period to land the plane, and you’re gonna take 14 of those days out of the mix, it’s a pretty big damn deal,” Johnson said.

House Republicans are expected to meet next week to hold internal elections to nominate McCarthy’s replacement.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.