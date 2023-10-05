Avera Medical Minute
GOP activist accused of signing absentee ballot for dead father in 2020 election

A Florida man is accused of submitting an absentee ballot for his late father during the 2020 election.
A Florida man is accused of submitting an absentee ballot for his late father during the 2020 election.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Florida Republican activist and supporter of former President Donald Trump has been charged with election fraud.

On Wednesday, Robert Henry Rivernider Jr., 58, was charged with two felony counts, fraud in connection with casting a vote and forgery of a public record.

In 2020, Rivernider allegedly signed an absentee ballot for his late father. His ballot was signed and dated on Oct. 16 and postmarked on Oct. 23.

Sumter County Elections Supervisor Bill Keen said the ballot was not counted after comparing signatures. They also did not count the ballot because it was postmarked four days after the father died in mid-October 2020, the Associated Press reported.

Rivernider’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20. He has been released from custody.

Rivernider, who has moderated at least two candidate forums in Orlando, calls the charges “frivolous and political and will be defeated,” in a statement on his website.

He told the Associated Press that a political rivalry between himself, an active Trump supporter, and local officials supporting DeSantis, who also is a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, is to blame for the charges.

Rivernider lives near The Villages, a large retirement community. Several residents from The Villages have faced voting fraud charges related to the 2020 election, with at least at least four residents charged with voting twice in the election, according to ClickOrlando.

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature created the Office of Election Crimes and Security last year despite there being not much evidence of widespread election crimes by Florida voters, the AP reported.

