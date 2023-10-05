Avera Medical Minute
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown

Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque High School was on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous threat.

School officials say an anonymous call was received regarding a potential threat on the school premises. Law enforcement agencies took decisive action, locking down the school at approximately 11:50 am in an effort to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.

A parent sent KCRG-TV9 a notification they received from the school district. It states:

“Bobcat Parents - The following message was read to the students and staff over the intercom: ‘Western Dubuque High School going into a LOCKDOWN.’ We will let you know when the Lockdown is complete. Rich Hatcher, Western Dubuque High School.”

Officials say an investigation into the origin of the call suggested it came from outside the United States and was not an immediate threat to the campus.

The school says that students will be released in an orderly and safe manner. Buses will run for students who need them at 3:09 pm.

Superintendent of the school district, Dr. Dan Butler, released the following statement:

Western Dubuque High School recently faced a security incident when an anonymous call was received regarding a potential threat on the school premises. The investigation is suggesting the call originated from outside of the United States and is not an immediate threat to our campus. The school administration promptly took decisive action, collaborating closely with local law enforcement agencies and diligently adhering to safety protocols to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff.

School personnel, law enforcement agencies, and the local community are commended for their swift and coordinated response to this situation. The safety and well-being of the students and staff are of utmost importance, and every measure was taken to ensure their protection.

While there is no immediate threat to Western Dubuque High School, school officials will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to investigate the origin of the anonymous threat, and appropriate actions will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The school administration appreciates the patience and understanding of students, parents, and the community during this challenging time.

Dr. Dan Butler

Superintendent

