Nebraska Regents green light Memorial Stadium renovation plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a $450 million renovation plan for Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

“Obviously, we want to have world-class facilities,” UNL athletic director Trev Alberts said. “The outcomes of this type of project are—in terms of modernization, fan comfort, those types of things—they’re really, really important.”

Alberts said the plan will enhance the fan experience.

The south part of the stadium will be getting a complete makeover that will include widened aisles, a 360-degree main-level concourse, and upgrades that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“I think it puts our fans first,” NU Board of Regents Chair Timothy Clare said. “We’ve asked our fans for input. We’ve incorporated those ideas that the fans gave you into the plan. With this project, we can provide a fan experience like no other.”

The plan wasn’t approved without some concerns though.

Several regents said they would like the plan to have more specifications, such as with ADA accessibility.

“We do want to open the discussion of what the stadium’s future could look like for Huskers and for Nebraska’s fans,” Elizabeth O’Connor said. “With a project of this scope, I think it’s very important that we don’t rush.”

Barbara Weitz said, that with so many questions unanswered about the overall plan, she wondered why the ADA upgrades weren’t offered as a separate piece from the rest of the proposed project.

“That doesn’t mean we’re saying no to the rest of the project,” Weitz said. “It just means right now, we’ll do that project and, in the meantime, the rest of us will have opportunities to ask more questions, get more details, find out who exactly it is that we’re working with in terms of all the construction.”

The project will be paid for equally between private funds and other funding sources, including up to $50 million from the university’s internal lending program.

Alberts said major construction will begin in January 2025, which he said gives plenty of time for the athletic department to work on fundraising for the project.

