Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

October 4th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Soccer, Football and Volleyball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Joseph Godshall was solid between the posts, turning away shot after shot to keep the Knights level with Sioux Falls Christian.

Lennox’s Lucas Bontje read this pass right, jumping the route, finding green grass, and taking the interception back for six.

Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen had to line up this shot from way outside the box, but still she nets the ball in the top corner for the goal.

Sophi Randall not only helped Dell Rapids to a win over Lennox, she also passed the 2,000 mark for assists in her career as a Quarrier.

And our top spot this week goes to Augustana’s Casey Bauman and Devon Jones, with the key connection to help Augustana win the Key to the City for their third time.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car

Latest News

Watertown boys golf team reflects on first state title since 1971 Tuesday
Watertown Arrows reflect on winning first State Golf title in 52 years!
Stampede have experience on their side when they take the ice Saturday for home opener
Rud says experience will make a big difference for Stampede this year
Coyotes know they must take care of business on home field Saturday
Coyotes know they must take advantage of home field Saturday
SDSU defense will be the key in Saturday's game at Illinois State
Top-ranked Jackrabbits will face tough defense Saturday at Illinois State