October 4th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Joseph Godshall was solid between the posts, turning away shot after shot to keep the Knights level with Sioux Falls Christian.

Lennox’s Lucas Bontje read this pass right, jumping the route, finding green grass, and taking the interception back for six.

Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen had to line up this shot from way outside the box, but still she nets the ball in the top corner for the goal.

Sophi Randall not only helped Dell Rapids to a win over Lennox, she also passed the 2,000 mark for assists in her career as a Quarrier.

And our top spot this week goes to Augustana’s Casey Bauman and Devon Jones, with the key connection to help Augustana win the Key to the City for their third time.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

