Residents say Pettigrew Heights neighborhood is addressing issues and is becoming safer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, some concerns from residents were raised about people, primarily homeless individuals, spending hours at a time on sidewalks on Summit Avenue by 11th Street in Sioux Falls. Much of the concerns had to do with safety and privacy for residents.

Other residents in the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood say that real progress is being made in the area and there have been fewer police calls since the Lucky Lady Casino shut down. The Pettigrew Heights Neighborhood Association president, Sierra Broussard, said that current problems are due to a different storefront.

Residents in the area have seen the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood at its worst.

“It was out of control out here,” described Broussard. “When I took over the neighborhood association three years ago, this whole street was flooded with fights, sexual assaults happened, they were chasing people with machetes.”

According to Broussard, the problem of individuals spending hours at a time on the sidewalk should be attributed to Mercato, not the crowd from the former Lucky Lady Casino. Mercato has been caught selling alcohol and tobacco products to underage customers and has been known to neighborhood residents to offer alcohol for favors like taking out the trash or cleaning up in the store. Some residents even say that the store allows “I owe you’s”, which Broussard believes feeds into the problems with alcohol that people on the streets are facing.

“People don’t know their limit of alcohol, so then it gets out of control to fighting and then the police is called for service,” Broussard said.

Residents said that Lucky Lady Casino was just one of a handful of businesses that contributed to the problems that the area has historically seen.

“There’s too much alcohol congestion out here,” Broussard explained. “Mercarto’s is not being the solution, they’re being a problem of addiction. When you have an alcohol problem out here and we have someone that will give you a handout, but not a hand up you’re going to stay out here.”

There are no quick and easy solutions, but residents say that keeping people accountable and working with police when necessary have made a big difference in keeping people off of private property and preventing fights from breaking out. More “No Trespassing” signs and security cameras have been put up, a compromise was made with the sidewalk-goers to have a garbage bin so they have a place for their trash and residents like Jerry George help clean up the community. George

“I always say it’s a good hood,” said George. “It’s a good place to stay. I say it’s good people, just bad actors. Some of the people who hang on that corner aren’t bad, they just need something to do.”

It’s not perfect. Residents aren’t pretending it is. But progress is being made and after Mercato is closed down as residents say it will, many believe it will continue the trend of progress in revitalizing the neighborhood. Until then, they will continue to monitor and address these issues and make their neighborhood their own.

“I have no problem with them standing out here on the sidewalk as long as they have respect for the neighborhood, clean up the neighborhood, clean up your mess and be good neighbors,” said Broussard.

“I’m very vocal,” George said. “People look at me like I’m crazy and they might think I’m crazy. I am crazy. I’m crazy about my neighborhood. I love Sioux Falls.”

