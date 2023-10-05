Avera Medical Minute
Rud says experience will make a big difference for Stampede this year

2nd season in USHL is where coach’s see biggest improvement
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede are off to a fast start with a a pair of wins in 3 games before Saturday’s home opener at the Premier Center.

Eric Rud really likes this year’s team because he’s got so many players back. And he feels that the second season is where you see major improvement from his players which only makes the team better.

Stampede Head Coach Eric Rud says, “To get the best, most benefit out of this it’s a 2-year league. Whether you’re coming as a senior in high school or whatever, you play two years and you see significant growth in your players. And we’re already seeing that in some of our returners who came back and had a great summer of training and they look awesome right now.”

And they will drop the puck for the first time in front of the home fans Saturday at 6 o’clock against Waterloo. They also play Sunday afternoon as well.

