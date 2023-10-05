Sioux Falls high schools to host 36th annual Festival of Bands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 36th annual Festival of Bands happening in Sioux Falls this Saturday will bring together bands from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

“There will be 47 bands participating throughout the day,” said Ali Dunbar, Festival of Bands manager. “Five of those are our host schools — Sioux Falls, O’Gorman, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln and Washington. Then there also will be a couple of exhibition performances with some middle school bands that morning in the parade, and that’s always a fun little treat to see all those performances from the high school bands, but then a few of those younger students in the middle schools having a chance to get out there and try marching band.”

With a big schedule ahead for this weekend, organizers say a lot goes into getting ready for the event.

“Months and months of work among the students, among the band directors and the bands as a whole for this type of event. Festival of Bands just really brings together all of the hard work those students have done for many, many months,” said Dunbar.

The festival puts regional marching bands to the test.

“In the morning at the parade, you’ll see three judges, and they will be judging on music execution, visual execution and color guard, and then at the field event later that day, they’re similarly judging, so music, visual and color guard. We even have a drum major judge. The drum major is the person who directs — the student or two or three that directs the group — so we have a lot of judges throughout the day, and we use all of that feedback from the judges and their scores to give them their final results that evening at the finals performance,” said Dunbar.

With judges looking for several things during the competition, band directors have had a lot to get prepared for.

“We’ve been working all season. We don’t necessarily prepare specifically for the festival,” said Ben Koch, O’Gorman High School band director. “We’re excited to host an exhibit as as a host band, but we’re in the midst of our competitive season, and so we’ve been preparing a long time, and it’s just really fun to be out and performing now.”

After all the preparation, students are excited for the day.

“This year, it’s a lot more fun because I’m just having a lot more fun with it — I’m allowing myself to just sit back and have fun with it but still be focused on performing well,” said Christopher VanDenHemel.

“I feel like I could run around this track and start screaming my head off. I’m really excited, and I really love Festival of Bands — I’m just so excited,” said Sydney VanDenHemel.

With volunteers, band directors and students ready for the Festival of Bands, it will be bandemonium that you don’t want to miss.

