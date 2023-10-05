Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Police search for suspect after attempted kidnapping

Sioux Falls Police
Sioux Falls Police(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and assault case.

According to the SFPD, the incident happened on Tuesday, October 3rd. A young girl was in Terrace Park at 6 p.m. She was approached by a male with a deep voice. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a white or gray tank top. The race of the male is unknown.

No additional details on the incident were given, but it was reported as an attempted kidnapping and assault.

Sioux Falls Police are now asking anyone that was in the area of Terrace Park and observed something suspicious between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 3rd to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007. Any residents in the area with cameras are also being asked to review those cameras.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
DNA identifies two men killed in Elkton train collision
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
daycare center
Daycare crisis: Inspections reveal trends in violations in Minnehaha County

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Dusty Johnson discusses impact of House Speaker vacancy
Dusty Johnson discusses impact of House Speaker vacancy
Brandon Valley School District
Brandon Valley to close elementary school
Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free-view livestreams of high...
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Washington football game