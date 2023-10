SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President, CEO and longtime radio voice Jim Olander of the Sioux Falls Stampede stopped by Dakota News Now to preview the team’s home opener this weekend against Waterloo.

The Sioux Falls Stampede’s 25th season is currently underway, and the herd are 2-0-1 after three road games so far.

