South Dakota Supreme Court holds October term at USD

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Supreme Court’s October term is wrapping up Thursday at the USD Knutson School of Law in Vermillion.

Oral arguments in four cases were presented to the Supreme Court both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Each year in the fall and spring, a term of court is held away from the courtroom at the State Capitol to give South Dakotans a closer look at how the judicial system works.

“I think it puts what we learned in class into reality. We hear these arguments, we read these opinions, but we don’t get to see the action of the theater in the courtroom, and so having them come and us being able to actively sit and listen — I think it is an invaluable experience,” said Angelica Cruz, a third-year law student at USD.

The next traveling court term will be in March of 2024, and it will be held at Northern State University.

