Top-ranked Jackrabbits will face tough defense Saturday at Illinois State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Jackrabbits hit the road to play Illinois State Saturday night. The offense looked great against North Dakota behind the running of Isiah Davis in particular in a 42-21 win to remain unbeaten and #1 in the F-C-S.

But Head Coach Jimmy Rogers knows it’s the defense, which played well against the Fighting Hawks, that will be key this week.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “They’re really good on defense and we are really good on defense so it’s going to come down to who can establish on the offensive side of the ball. We need to outplay their defense and our defense needs to outplay their defense.”

Even though they gave up 21 points, Jimmy was really happy with how the defense played in Saturday’s win in Brookings to remain unbeaten.

