Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday morning, a Sioux Falls man attempted to head to work, but he became the victim of a vehicle robbery instead.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident happened at 6:13 a.m. on the 5800 block of West Christopher Place. A man was walking to his vehicle when he observed a white truck with blue or green lettering driving through the parking lot.

As the man attempted to get into his vehicle, the driver of the white pickup made his way over and got out of his vehicle. They then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the victim’s head and demanded his vehicle.

The victim was able to get back into his apartment and call 911.

The victim observed a passenger in the seat of the white pickup as well as the perpetrator. The passenger drove the white pickup away while the suspect took the victim’s vehicle.

The white pickup is believed to be a stolen F-150 that has already been reported.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths
UPDATE: two dead in car vs. train crash in Elkton
DNA identifies two men killed in Elkton train collision
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Mitchell police, school respond to suicide prank call

Latest News

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
X removes article headlines in latest platform update, widening a rift with news media
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars returns this weekend, partnering local celebrities with...
Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars returns
Sioux Falls Police
Sioux Falls Police search for suspect after attempted kidnapping