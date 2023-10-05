Watertown Arrows reflect on winning first State Golf title in 52 years!

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It took 52 years, but Watertown is finally back on top of the state in Boys Golf. The Arrows won their first title since 1971, thanks to a great team performance led by two-time state champion Jake Olson.

The team says everything came together for them over the final two days of the season, after some promising finishes in tournaments throughout the year. For them to finally bring a state championship back to Watertown, they say, is a testament to how much work they as a program have put in the last few years.

Watertown Golf Coach Corey Neale says, “To see the hard work that they put in not just during the golf season, but during the winter and the last four and five years. For them to come and do this, finish it off, tough conditions and a tough battle with O’Gorman. But I’m super happy, super proud of these guys.”

Jake Olson, Watertown Senior says, “It’s awesome, because we know if you don’t have your best day one day, you can get picked up by the other five guys. So it’s just really nice to know that the guys have your back.

Olson also took the top individual spot, his second state title win in three years. He was 7 under par for the 2 days and won by 6 shots.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.