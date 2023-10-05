Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown Arrows reflect on winning first State Golf title in 52 years!

Arrows were on Target at State AA Golf Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It took 52 years, but Watertown is finally back on top of the state in Boys Golf. The Arrows won their first title since 1971, thanks to a great team performance led by two-time state champion Jake Olson.

The team says everything came together for them over the final two days of the season, after some promising finishes in tournaments throughout the year. For them to finally bring a state championship back to Watertown, they say, is a testament to how much work they as a program have put in the last few years.

Watertown Golf Coach Corey Neale says, “To see the hard work that they put in not just during the golf season, but during the winter and the last four and five years. For them to come and do this, finish it off, tough conditions and a tough battle with O’Gorman. But I’m super happy, super proud of these guys.”

Jake Olson, Watertown Senior says, “It’s awesome, because we know if you don’t have your best day one day, you can get picked up by the other five guys. So it’s just really nice to know that the guys have your back.

Olson also took the top individual spot, his second state title win in three years. He was 7 under par for the 2 days and won by 6 shots.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car

Latest News

Stampede have experience on their side when they take the ice Saturday for home opener
Rud says experience will make a big difference for Stampede this year
Coyotes know they must take care of business on home field Saturday
Coyotes know they must take advantage of home field Saturday
SDSU defense will be the key in Saturday's game at Illinois State
Top-ranked Jackrabbits will face tough defense Saturday at Illinois State
October 4th Plays of the Week
October 4th Plays of the Week