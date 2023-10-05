Avera Medical Minute
X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

