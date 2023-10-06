Chancey Williams performing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bigs Bar will have a prominent name headlining its show on October 7.

Chancey Williams, the bronc rider turned country music sensation is making his way through Sioux Falls as part of his latest tour.

The Moorcroft, Wyoming, native has been gaining steam after making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in April and released his new single “I’m On the Whiskey” last week. His latest album “One of These Days” came out about seven months ago in a project produced and largely co-written by Trent Wilmon. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.