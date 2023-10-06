Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed begs

SUN CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pest company said they treated a severe bed bug infestation at a woman’s home in Sun City, Arizona.

The widow called Burns Pest Elimination weeks ago after two other companies apparently tried to get rid of the bugs from her home.

“This is one of the worst we’ve ever seen,” Burns Pest Elimination spokesman Mike Boyle said. “The bed bugs were an inch or inch-and-a-half-deep in the carpet. It was horrible.”

Boyle said the woman has lived among tens of thousands of bugs.

For five years, she has tried to get rid of them, but two other companies failed.

While those companies may have made a dent or killed most of the bugs, it only takes a few to reproduce quickly and create another infestation.

“If you just leave one female, or a male and female alive, that’s all it takes to create a new breeding population,” Boyle said. “They just put up with it for a long time. That we see a lot of.”

Finding the pests early on is key.

The first signs are blood spots on bed sheets and bite marks on skin. The bugs are small, and their eggs are tough for humans to see because of their light color and tiny size. Eventually, they can find another place inside a home to hide.

Boyle said the stigma around bed bugs prevents many people from calling for help until they’re infested with bugs.

“What we see a lot is people are so embarrassed by the problem. They’re so ashamed they somehow think it’s their fault,” Boyle added.

Boyle said it’s best to call as soon as a sign of a bed bug is spotted. The earlier the treatment, the easier it is to kill the bugs and the cheaper it will be.

For this case in Sun City, Burns Pest Elimination will crank the heat up to 130 degrees for six hours to kill the bugs. It’s supposed to be the final solution to prevent the bug from coming back.

“Don’t wait or it’s going to get really expensive and really hard,” Boyle said.

Bed bugs have been increasing in population since the 1990s, according to Boyle. He said each year, there are more and more and believes it is a problem that will not go away. Bed bugs are good “hitchhikers” and can spread easily when people travel.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.