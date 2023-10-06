Freaky Friday: The Haunted Farm

WORTHING, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Freaky Friday of October is upon us. For many, that could mean getting their fright on, and one place in Worthing is up to the terrifying task.

Thrills and bone-chilling adventures are what you can expect just south of Sioux Falls at the Haunted Farm.

“Expect to get scared,” said Josh Shepperd, designer and builder. “It’s a great safe environment, but you will still hopefully be running out of here when you’re done.”

The haunted attraction in Worthing has been scaring up memories for folks around the area for nearly a decade, and those behind the shrieks enjoy it just as much as the guests.

“It’s great to hear the laughter and the screams. People are having a good time, and that’s really why we do this,” said Shepperd. “People come out, they have fun, and you hear all the different stories. Then after that, you talk to the actors and will hear the stories that they can tell about how they scared this one individual so much that they took off running.”

The spooky attractions include a haunted barn, the haunted woods, and a starlight hayride.

Gearing up for the ghastly gauntlet is no small feat.

“It takes a lot. We have a crew that just does building, some construction, lighting, sound, and then we bring in 40-50 actors that will come in Friday and Saturday nights to jump out and scare everybody,” said Shepperd.

“We all work well out here together, so it’s a big collaboration,” said Steve Barrett, designer and builder.

The collection of creepy cooks in the kitchen allows the creative juices to flow.

“I love the creativity that we are allowed to do,” said Shepperd. “We really get to try all these different things.”

“We have a little bit of a twisted mind, watching horror films, short films. If you stumbled across something out in the woods, what would freak you out? Scare you? Do I want to go up to that house or walk through that cemetery or walk over that bridge?” said Shepperd.

With spookiness lurking around every corner, the Haunted Farm is the place to check out.

The Haunted Farm is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 - 10 p.m.

