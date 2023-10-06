Huron area officer-involved shooting deemed justified

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Division of Criminal Investigation review indicates that three law enforcement officers from the Huron area were justified in shooting a man who pointed a gun at the officers in September.

The incident happened at a Huron residence on Sept. 7.

“The suspect was suicidal and presented a clear and present danger to law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The officers fired only after several verbal warnings were given to the suspect who then pointed his weapon at them.”

The incident began when local law enforcement was called to a Huron residence where Brian Geeson had threatened to shoot himself with a shotgun. Geeson left his home holding a shotgun and were ordered by the officers to drop his gun. When Geeson pointed his gun at the officers, they fired their weapons. Life-saving measures were started on Geeson, who sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to the Huron hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. No one else was injured.

Two of the officers involved were from the Huron Police Department. The other is from the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office.

Test results indicated that both alcohol and THC were found in Geeson’s system. Geeson’s blood alcohol content was .418. The three law enforcement officers all tested negative for both drugs and alcohol.

The summary of the incident can be found here.

