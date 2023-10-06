Avera Medical Minute
Huron area officer-involved shooting deemed justified

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Division of Criminal Investigation review indicates that three law enforcement officers from the Huron area were justified in shooting a man who pointed a gun at the officers in September.

The incident happened at a Huron residence on Sept. 7.

“The suspect was suicidal and presented a clear and present danger to law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The officers fired only after several verbal warnings were given to the suspect who then pointed his weapon at them.”

He was taken to the Huron hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. No one else was injured.

Two of the officers involved were from the Huron Police Department. The other is from the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office.

Test results indicated that both alcohol and THC were found in Geeson’s system. Geeson’s blood alcohol content was .418. The three law enforcement officers all tested negative for both drugs and alcohol.

The summary of the incident can be found here.

