Lincoln & Stevens battling for title after day one of State AA Girls Tennis Tournament

By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after Sioux Falls Christian claimed the SDHSAA State A Girls Tennis team title AA’s turn to take over Tomar Park as their two day State Tournament got underway on Thursday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the singles quarterfinals! Full team standings are listed below and you can get all results by clicking HERE .

Team standings following opening day at Tomar Park
Team standings following opening day at Tomar Park(Dakota News Now)

