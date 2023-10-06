Morning Showers, Freeze Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some showers rolling through the region this morning that should be wrapped up by mid morning. The clouds will stick around through most of today, especially in the east. Highs will be in the low 50s around the region. There’s a Wind Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. for some of us for wind gusts around 45 mph possible.

Cloud cover will slowly clear throughout the evening allowing temperatures to plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Widespread frost and freeze will be possible tonight. A Freeze Warning will be in place starting at midnight and lasting through 9 a.m. Saturday. If you have plants you want to save, make sure you cover them up or bring them inside! Highs Saturday will stay in the 50s with a few 60s out west.

We’ll have sunshine for Sunday and much of next week as dry weather is favored throughout the week ahead. Temperatures will begin to rebound to the 60s and briefly the 70s for highs next week.

