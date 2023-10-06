Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman picks apart Washington to spoil Warriors’ Homecoming

Knights intercept five passes during 45-0 victory at Howard Wood Field
#2 Knights blast Warriors 45-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Homecoming for the Washington Warriors got picked apart by the visiting O’Gorman Knights on Thursday night at Howard Wood Field.

Literally.

O’Gorman, ranked second in Class 11AAA, picked off five passes and dominated the host Warriors in a 45-0 shutout victory.

Hayden Groos led the way for the Knights with nearly 300 yards passing and three touchdowns on offense and a pair of interceptions, including a 69-yard pick six, on defense.

The Knights improve 6-1 to while the Warriors fall to 2-5.

Click on the video viewer to watch tonight’s highlights!

