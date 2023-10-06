Avera Medical Minute
PLAYOFF SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea girls, Sioux Falls Christian & Vermillion boy roll to State A Quarterfinal wins

Trips to State Championships in Brandon on the line Saturday in semifinals
Semifinals for State A Tournament on Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEA, SIOUX FALLS & VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After all but one match of the scheduled opening Tuesday night of the State A Soccer Tournaments was postponed due to weather, the pitch was busy in South Dakota with several makeup games throughout the state on Thursday.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from the State A Quarterfinals on Thursday featuring:

-Tea girls’ 6-0 victory over Garretson

-Sioux Falls Christian boys’ 11-0 domination of St. Thomas More

-Vermillion boys’ 7-0 win over Custer

