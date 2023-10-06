SDSU Alum Thielbar and Twins deliver first postseason series clinching home win since 1991 World Series

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Though the 18 game losing streak, and having not won a series since 2002, were the marks of playoff futility most associated with the Minnesota Twins entering this postseason, the longest wait of all was to clinch a postseason series at home in Minneapolis. It’s something the Twins hadn’t done since winning Game 7 of the 1991 World Series!

All the streaks and suffering came to an end this week when the Twins finished off a two game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday in the American League Wild Card Series.

Though they have bigger goals in mind than just winning one series, this group of Twins knew the historical context and what the victory meant to the home fans who’ve waited a generation to see a postseason clinch at home.

And for Minnesota native Caleb Thielbar, the Twins’ lefty reliever and Augustana pitching coach, who was still four years away from pitching at South Dakota State the last time the Twins won a playoff series, helping lead the team he grew up cheering for to postseason victory is a dream come true.

The best-of-five American League Division Series with the defending World Champion Houston Astros starts Saturday in Houston at 3:45 PM. Game two follows on Sunday at 7:00 PM with the first two games being televised on FS 1.

The series shifts to Minneapolis on Tuesday for Game 3 at 3:00 PM which you can watch live on the Dakota News Now family of networks on Fox Sioux Falls.

If necessary game four will be on Wednesday at Target Field and a decisive fifth game would be back in Houston a week from Friday.

Click on the video viewer to hear from Thielbar and other members of the Twins and see their celebration following yesterday’s victory!

