Sioux Falls police making door-to-door visits in attempted kidnapping case
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Detectives with the Sioux Falls Police Department will be knocking on doors in a downtown neighborhood Friday evening as they seek information about an attempted abduction of a young girl.
Authorities ask that if you live in the area outlined below and someone knocks on your door, please answer.
Officials note that all detectives will have identification with them.
