South Dakota State Penitentiary assistant warden retires, staff member demoted

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been more staff changes at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now has received confirmation of the abrupt retirement of Assistant Warden Troy Ponto. 

Another staff member was demoted from Officer in Charge (OIC) to recreation officer. 

We’ve contacted the South Dakota Department of Corrections and are awaiting their response.

This is a developing story.

