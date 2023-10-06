Avera Medical Minute
Watertown helping refugees while filling in job vacancies

By Parker Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, communities in South Dakota are looking to assist refugees in escaping to America and getting settled.

Places like Watertown, South Dakota, are rolling out the welcome mat for Ukrainian refugees, helping fill open jobs and assisting in a humanitarian crisis.

It’s a perfect partnership, and it fosters special relationships. Watertown is one of many South Dakota towns with a significant workforce shortage. Ukrainian refugees are known for their hard work and are grateful for the opportunity to escape their war-torn home. So far, around 500 refugees have made their way to Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown.

On Oct. 10, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Freedom’s Haven — a Watertown welcome event.

Their goal is to bring thousands of refugees to Watertown within the next couple of years, not just from Ukraine directly, but refugees currently living in other states.

