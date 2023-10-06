With eye on future Augustana ready to set sail in the world of Division One College Hockey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ”I don’t know if we’re good or if we’re bad, we just are. And that’s enough for me right now. We’re moving in a good direction we feel but we got to get out on the ice against somebody else. WE got to make mistakes, we got to get opportunities for growth.” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin says.

What the Vikings have is a college of freshman and transfers of various experience that have had about a month to practice and come together.

“For the fifth years we’ve all been asking questions about how it was playing in this league or that league. And then freshman have been great just picking our brains, being a sponge. I think that’s the biggest thing when you’re younger is just learning and then, once you become a fourth or fifth year (senior) then you’ll be able to pass it down to the younger guys.” Augustana Senior Forward Ryan Naumovski says.

“For us we’ve had to to a lot more teaching and talking than you typically do when you have a returning group. So they’re getting to learn about us. We’re certainly getting to learn a lot about them.” Raboin says.

Though Augustana won’t play a full Central Collegiate Hockey Association Schedule in their first two years, they are immediately eligible to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

“There might be a little bit of nerves but I think once we step on the ice, once we get going, we’ll tune all that out. I think we’re just kind of out there to prove everyone wrong. As a first year program the expectations aren’t that high so we’re trying to come out of the gates hot.” Augustana Freshman Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson says.

Whether or not this Augie squad can reach their loftiest goals so early in their existence remains to be seen. Either way this group want to be remembered for laying a foundation that allows every Viking team that follows them to reach theirs.

“Four years from now I think the culture will be established and there will be a clear team identity and everyone will know who the Augustana Vikings are.” Hutchinson says.

