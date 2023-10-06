Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brandon Valley School District
Brandon Valley to close elementary school
Sioux Falls Police
Sioux Falls Police search for suspect after attempted kidnapping
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths

Latest News

Sands Drywall
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning...
Election denier and ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell confirms he’s out of money, can’t pay legal bills
Chancey Williams performing in Sioux Falls
Chancey Williams performing in Sioux Falls
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds
Meteorologist Lexie Merley headed downtown Friday to get a look at the Downtown Sioux Falls Art...
DTSF October Art & Wine Walk happening