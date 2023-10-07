Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota winters can be brutally cold, but now one family living in Brandon can rest easy knowing that they’ll have heat through the winter.

For the first year, Howe Inc. partnered with Lennox’s Feel the Love program, to donate and install a free HVAC unit on Saturday.

Over the past 13 years, the Feel the Love program has found deserving families in need through a nomination process, completing more than 1,500 free installations while also advocating for the importance of air quality that is accessible for all.

“Dor our team, we’re doing change-outs every day, and when there’s something bigger at stake like this, everyone kind of rallies around and just wants to show this family that we love them,” said Howe Inc.’s vice president Adam Sundermann.

“We got winter coming, a new daughter here, and seems like everything in the house has been breaking,” said recipient Adrian Mendoza. “But it’s just a huge help and next year I’d like to help another family in the same way.”

The Feel the Love program comes with a warranty for free future repairs. The units are also energy-efficient, helping homeowners reduce their bills.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.