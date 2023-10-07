Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter

Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota winters can be brutally cold, but now one family living in Brandon can rest easy knowing that they’ll have heat through the winter.

For the first year, Howe Inc. partnered with Lennox’s Feel the Love program, to donate and install a free HVAC unit on Saturday.

Over the past 13 years, the Feel the Love program has found deserving families in need through a nomination process, completing more than 1,500 free installations while also advocating for the importance of air quality that is accessible for all.

“Dor our team, we’re doing change-outs every day, and when there’s something bigger at stake like this, everyone kind of rallies around and just wants to show this family that we love them,” said Howe Inc.’s vice president Adam Sundermann.

“We got winter coming, a new daughter here, and seems like everything in the house has been breaking,” said recipient Adrian Mendoza. “But it’s just a huge help and next year I’d like to help another family in the same way.”

The Feel the Love program comes with a warranty for free future repairs. The units are also energy-efficient, helping homeowners reduce their bills.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
Prison razor-wire
Land in Lincoln County selected for new men’s prison
Sioux Falls police making door-to-door visits in attempted kidnapping case
K’s Qwik Stop in Wagner.
Grandmother seeks answers after Taser use against 12-year-old Native American girl
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child

Latest News

SafeSplash Swim School hosts kid’s pumpkin float
SafeSplash Swim School hosts kid’s pumpkin float
Having a straight and clean smile can have a positive impact on your life in several different...
Sioux Empire Smiles provides 133 kids with free dental care
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
Dakota News Now at 6 p.m.
Dakota News Now Saturday 6 p.m. newscast