Champions crowned at conclusion of State AA Girls Tennis Tournament

Lincoln wins sixth team title in eight years
Lincoln wins sixth title in eight years
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though new faces and schools were represented among the 2023 South Dakota State AA Tennis champions a familiar team was on top when all was said and done.

The Lincoln Patriots claimed their sixth team championship in eight years, in the process dethroning the two-time defending champion Rapid City Stevens Raiders.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from the Singles Championships!

Team results and individual champions are listed below. You can see full results by clicking HERE .

Final team standings -Lincoln wins sixth title in eight years
Final team standings -Lincoln wins sixth title in eight years(Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

#1 FLIGHT SINGLES: Nora Krajewski (Yankton) defeats Eloise Geraets (Lincoln) 6-2, 3-6, 10-5

#2 FLIGHT SINGLES: Megan Mastel (Mitchell) defeats Sylvie Mortimer (RC Stevens) 2-6, 6-0, 10-5

#3 FLIGHT SINGLES: Arabella Scott (RC Stevens) defeats Carsyn Weich (Mitchell) 6-4, 6-3

#4 FLIGHT SINGLES: Ella Potvin (RC Stevens) defeats Graycee Sargent (Jefferson) 4-1 (WD)

#5 FLIGHT SINGLES: Abby Boersma (Brandon Valley) defeats Madison Marsh (RC Stevens) 6-2, 6-2

#6 FLIGHT SINGLES: Angela Ge (Lincoln) defeats Matteah Graves (Mitchell) 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

#1 FLIGHT DOUBLES: Lincoln (E. Geraets/C. Crawford) defeats Aberdeen (J. Knie/A. Tennant) 6-1, 6-1

#2 FLIGHT DOUBLES: Mitchell (C. Weich/E. Clement) defeats Jefferson (A. Keller/G. Sargent) 6-4, 6-1

#3 FLIGHT DOUBLES: Lincoln (J. Hedrick/A. Ge) defeats Mitchell (K. Morgan/M. Graves) 6-2, 6-4

