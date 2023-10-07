Champions crowned at conclusion of State AA Girls Tennis Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though new faces and schools were represented among the 2023 South Dakota State AA Tennis champions a familiar team was on top when all was said and done.

The Lincoln Patriots claimed their sixth team championship in eight years, in the process dethroning the two-time defending champion Rapid City Stevens Raiders.

Team results and individual champions are listed below.

Final team standings -Lincoln wins sixth title in eight years (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:

#1 FLIGHT SINGLES: Nora Krajewski (Yankton) defeats Eloise Geraets (Lincoln) 6-2, 3-6, 10-5

#2 FLIGHT SINGLES: Megan Mastel (Mitchell) defeats Sylvie Mortimer (RC Stevens) 2-6, 6-0, 10-5

#3 FLIGHT SINGLES: Arabella Scott (RC Stevens) defeats Carsyn Weich (Mitchell) 6-4, 6-3

#4 FLIGHT SINGLES: Ella Potvin (RC Stevens) defeats Graycee Sargent (Jefferson) 4-1 (WD)

#5 FLIGHT SINGLES: Abby Boersma (Brandon Valley) defeats Madison Marsh (RC Stevens) 6-2, 6-2

#6 FLIGHT SINGLES: Angela Ge (Lincoln) defeats Matteah Graves (Mitchell) 2-6, 6-4, 10-5

#1 FLIGHT DOUBLES: Lincoln (E. Geraets/C. Crawford) defeats Aberdeen (J. Knie/A. Tennant) 6-1, 6-1

#2 FLIGHT DOUBLES: Mitchell (C. Weich/E. Clement) defeats Jefferson (A. Keller/G. Sargent) 6-4, 6-1

#3 FLIGHT DOUBLES: Lincoln (J. Hedrick/A. Ge) defeats Mitchell (K. Morgan/M. Graves) 6-2, 6-4

