City of Pierre receives national recognition for reliable electricity

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, the Pierre Electrical Department received the Excellence in Reliability award from the American Power Association.

According to their eReliability Tracker service, residents served by Pierre Municipal Utilities experienced an average of five minutes of power outages in 2022, beating over 75% of all electric utilities in the nation.

“In recent years we have put a priority on maintenance and modernization of our infrastructure,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Our team has done a fantastic job of it, and this recognition demonstrates that. I’m also proud we have been able to stay in front of our electrical infrastructure needs without raising rates for the past five years.”

The City of Pierre’s three substations and one federally-owned substation distribute power to roughly 7,300 customers. The city purchases electricity from non-profit wholesale power providers Missouri River Energy Services and Western Area Power Administration.

