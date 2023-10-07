Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Pierre receives national recognition for reliable electricity

the Pierre Electrical Department received the Excellence in Reliability award from the American...
the Pierre Electrical Department received the Excellence in Reliability award from the American Power Association.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, the Pierre Electrical Department received the Excellence in Reliability award from the American Power Association.

According to their eReliability Tracker service, residents served by Pierre Municipal Utilities experienced an average of five minutes of power outages in 2022, beating over 75% of all electric utilities in the nation.

“In recent years we have put a priority on maintenance and modernization of our infrastructure,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Our team has done a fantastic job of it, and this recognition demonstrates that. I’m also proud we have been able to stay in front of our electrical infrastructure needs without raising rates for the past five years.”

The City of Pierre’s three substations and one federally-owned substation distribute power to roughly 7,300 customers. The city purchases electricity from non-profit wholesale power providers Missouri River Energy Services and Western Area Power Administration.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
Prison razor-wire
Land in Lincoln County selected for new men’s prison
Sioux Falls police making door-to-door visits in attempted kidnapping case
K’s Qwik Stop in Wagner.
Grandmother seeks answers after Taser use against 12-year-old Native American girl
The Brandon Valley School District announced that Valley Springs Elementary School would be...
‘We’re just kind of stuck out here’: early reaction to Valley Springs Elementary closing its doors earlier than planned

Latest News

The event will be family-friendly with a pick-and-take pumpkin patch, exhibits, treats and...
National Farmer’s Day at the Barn to celebrate farmers’ hard work
Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies
Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies
Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies
City, state resources available for landlord/tenant issues
City, state resources available for landlord/tenant issues