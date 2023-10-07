City, state resources available for landlord/tenant issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls landlord Carol Anderson has been in the rental business for four decades.

“That’s my compassion. I’m stupid for it because I get burned sometimes,” said Anderson.

And there’s a two-fold problem at one of her properties.

“These people were let in this house through the previous guy I rented to who was in Nevada for rehab, and I didn’t know their names,” Anderson said.

While she’s working to evict the strangers in the home, Anderson says they called the city and complained about living conditions, resulting in a $300 fine.

“I can’t go in there. They holler at me when I tried to pick up some garbage on the outside. Letting the attorney handle it. And I want to get along with the city, too, because we like living here,” said Anderson.

Problems can arise for both landlords and tenants. The Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection can help.

“2,053 complaints that we received since Jan. 2020,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “A high majority of those complaints were really resolved once we took a look at the lease.”

Sometimes, landlords will call to see how to handle a tenant who abandoned their belongings and left.

“If the lease agreement doesn’t say otherwise, South Dakota treats that where the landlord will have to put that in storage, safekeeping for 30 days,” said Attorney General Jackley.

For the tenants who struggle with maintenance, health or safety issues, Attorney General Jackley says they can intervene.

“I actually spoke to a landlord’s attorney this morning regarding some concerns that I had, and the hope is if the Attorney General himself takes the time to call and say, ‘Hey, this is on my radar. This is concerning me. We don’t want to have to get further involved. Please be aware of that, and do your best to try to resolve that,’ oftentimes, that helps.

Seven investigators in the Attorney General’s Office are available to mediate between landlord and tenant.

In Carol’s situation, despite the problems with squatters in one of her properties, she chooses to see the best in people.

“Believe there is good in the world. And I absolutely know that,” said Anderson.

For tenants who are struggling with issues of unsafe, unsanitary or maintenance issues, the city of Sioux Falls may be able to help. A spokesperson for the city says:

“Ensuring property owners stay in compliance with Sioux Falls Code of Ordinances is important to protecting the public’s health, safety, and welfare. We are seeing an increase of interest from tenants in Sioux Falls related to property maintenance concerns, and we take it very seriously to investigate all complaints in order to provide a safe and healthy community.”

If tenants have concerns about their rental property in Sioux Falls, the city encourages them to call 605-978-6900.

