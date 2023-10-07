Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)

Featuring highlights from 13 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
Featuring highlights from 13 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday in October brought with it the customary change to chilly fall temperatures while also heating up the action on the gridiron as the playoffs draw closer

Click on the video viewer to see all the action, results and FUN from Week 7 featuring 13 prep football games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-Lincoln @ Brandon Valley

-RC Stevens @ Jefferson

-Harrisburg @ RC Central

-Winner @ West Central

-SF Christian @ Beresford

-Madison @ Lennox

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Tri-Valley

-Hanson @ Viborg-Hurley

-Corsica-Stickney @ Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy

-Pipestone @ Luverne

-Hills-Beaver Creek @ Edgerton

-Sheldon @ West Lyon

-Central Lyon @ Western Christian

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Valley School District
Brandon Valley to close elementary school
Sioux Falls Police
Sioux Falls Police search for suspect after attempted kidnapping
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths

Latest News

Yankton's Nora Krajewski wins the State AA Top Flight Singles Title
Champions crowned at conclusion of State AA Girls Tennis Tournament
Zach Borg live from Hartford Previewing Winner and West Central
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Hartford!
Sioux Falls Christian scores during their 11-0 victory over St. Thomas More in State A...
PLAYOFF SOCCER ROUNDUP: Tea girls, Sioux Falls Christian & Vermillion boy roll to State A Quarterfinal wins
O'Gorman's Hayden Groos picks off a pass against Washington
O’Gorman picks apart Washington to spoil Warriors’ Homecoming