FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday in October brought with it the customary change to chilly fall temperatures while also heating up the action on the gridiron as the playoffs draw closer

Click on the video viewer to see all the action, results and FUN from Week 7 featuring 13 prep football games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:

-Lincoln @ Brandon Valley

-RC Stevens @ Jefferson

-Harrisburg @ RC Central

-Winner @ West Central

-SF Christian @ Beresford

-Madison @ Lennox

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Tri-Valley

-Hanson @ Viborg-Hurley

-Corsica-Stickney @ Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy

-Pipestone @ Luverne

-Hills-Beaver Creek @ Edgerton

-Sheldon @ West Lyon

-Central Lyon @ Western Christian

