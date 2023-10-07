Avera Medical Minute
National Farmer’s Day at the Barn to celebrate farmers’ hard work

The event will be family-friendly with a pick-and-take pumpkin patch, exhibits, treats and chances to learn more about how agriculture affects the community.(WDBJ)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Agribusiness Division of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual celebration of regional farmers’ impact on the community on October 13.

National Farmer’s Day at the Barn, located at the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn in Sioux Falls, will be a family-friendly event with a pick-and-take pumpkin patch, exhibits, treats and chances to learn more about how agriculture affects the community.

The event is sponsored by Stockyards Ag Experience, Farm Credit Services of America, and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

Running from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., the event is free to attend.

