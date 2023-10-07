Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated...
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July will be on the line Saturday night.

The jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone claimed the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.4 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $614 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Valley School District
Brandon Valley to close elementary school
Sioux Falls Police
Sioux Falls Police search for suspect after attempted kidnapping
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltration
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The...
Judge denies Texas inmate’s request to stop execution over claims that fire damaged injection drugs
A bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism on a bus.
Bus monitor accused of repeatedly assaulting boy with autism
Featuring highlights from 13 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)