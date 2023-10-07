SafeSplash Swim School hosts kid’s pumpkin float

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, kids had a fun way to pick out the perfect pumpkin for Halloween.

SafeSplash Swim School in Sioux Falls held a pumpkin float at their Dawley Farms location where kids could jump in the pool and float around for up to 20 minutes while looking for the perfect pumpkin.

There was also a pumpkin decorating station and those who made a post on Facebook were entered into a drawing for free swim lessons.

“In our normal swims, we actually did put pumpkins in the pool so we knew the pumpkins would float. That’s where the idea came from, then we just decided let’s do a pumpkin patch and allow the swimmers to swim around with the pumpkins, pick a pumpkin, and just kind of jump around and play in the pool with a pumpkin,” said Safesplash general manager Chelsey Corbin.

Attendees also were sent off with goodie bags.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.