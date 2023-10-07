Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Smiles provides 133 kids with free dental care

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Having a straight and clean smile can have a positive impact on your life in several different ways, which is why the United Way offered free dental care for those who are underserved and underinsured.

Sioux Empire Smiles is a free one-day children’s dental clinic that began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

In total, 133 kids were able to receive needed screenings, fillings, extractions, and cleanings while also getting educated on the importance of oral health.

“Most of the kids that we do see today don’t actually have dental insurance or access to a dental home itself,” said pediatric dentist Miranda Lommen-Mielka. “So the kids we see today normally have quite a few cavities, oftentimes causing them pain, infections. And then they miss school and their quality of life is diminished. So by being able to do this today, it really helps to improve every day moving forward for those individuals.”

Dentists, assistants, and hygienists come from all parts of southeastern South Dakota to help make the free event happen every year.

