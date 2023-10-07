Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) (KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s congressional leaders and Governor Kristi Noem weighed in on the unprecedented attack by Hamas near the Gaza strip that broke out on Saturday during a major Jewish holiday.

Gov. Noem quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called the nation tremendous friends and allies.

Senator John Thune condemned the attacks which he called a “senseless terrorist attack on Israel.” Thune also said he stands with Israel and called the nation one of America’s strongest allies.

Representative Dusy Johnson called the attacks “wholly unconscionable” and also said he stands with Israel.

Senator Mike Rounds said he was “shocked and saddened” to see the attacks, which he condemned.

Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies
