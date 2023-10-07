South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s congressional leaders and Governor Kristi Noem weighed in on the unprecedented attack by Hamas near the Gaza strip that broke out on Saturday during a major Jewish holiday.

Gov. Noem quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called the nation tremendous friends and allies.

Israel is used to being attacked. This is different. As Prime Minister @netanyahu said:



"Citizens of Israel, we are at war — not in an operation or in rounds, but at war.”



We stand with Israel, our tremendous friends and allies. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 7, 2023

Senator John Thune condemned the attacks which he called a “senseless terrorist attack on Israel.” Thune also said he stands with Israel and called the nation one of America’s strongest allies.

Representative Dusy Johnson called the attacks “wholly unconscionable” and also said he stands with Israel.

Senator Mike Rounds said he was “shocked and saddened” to see the attacks, which he condemned.

Shocked and saddened to see the horrific attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas on the Israeli people. The United States condemns this senseless violence and stands ready to assist our ally Israel as they defend their nation. — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) October 7, 2023

