Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident

Lyon County car accident
Lyon County car accident(MGN)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Iowa. (KTIV) - A truck was found in a ditch on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 29th, but the driver was not at the scene of the crash.

According to the Lyon County sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Sioux Falls resident Michael L. Bucholz was driving east on 190th avenue when the truck, registered to Prairie Sons, Inc., entered a ditch. This happened just before 9 a.m., but was not reported until a passerby observed the accident just before 2 p.m.

Three separate warrants including failure to maintain control, driving a vehicle with a revoked license and driving under suspension are currently out for Bucholz.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
Prison razor-wire
Land in Lincoln County selected for new men’s prison
Sioux Falls police making door-to-door visits in attempted kidnapping case
K’s Qwik Stop in Wagner.
Grandmother seeks answers after Taser use against 12-year-old Native American girl
Documents: 17-year-old in Rock Valley, IA accused of causing traumatic brain injury to small child

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
the Pierre Electrical Department received the Excellence in Reliability award from the American...
City of Pierre receives national recognition for reliable electricity
The event will be family-friendly with a pick-and-take pumpkin patch, exhibits, treats and...
National Farmer’s Day at the Barn to celebrate farmers’ hard work
Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies
Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies