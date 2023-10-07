Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies

By Parker Brown
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, communities in South Dakota are looking to assist refugees in escaping to America and getting settled.

Places like Watertown are rolling out the welcome mat for Ukrainian refugees, helping fill open jobs and assisting in a humanitarian crisis.

It’s a perfect partnership. Watertown is one of many towns across the state with a significant workforce shortage. Ukrainian refugees are known as hard-workers and are grateful to escape the war. So far, around 500 refugees have come to South Dakota.

“We were contacted by Freedom’s haven when they were starting to put that group together and they asked for some employer support,” said president of Glacial Lakes Rubber and Plastic, Robb Peterson. “We jumped right on board with that and said, ‘yeah, that’s a good thing.’ One, it’s a humanitarian effort for the refugees coming from a war-torn country, but we also looked at it and said, ‘there’s an opportunity here to possibly help out the employee pool.”

On October 10, the Watertown Chamber of Commerce will host a “Watertown Welcome” event to inform the public.

“Probably one of the biggest parts of the mission for Freedom’s Haven is education, letting people know how do you become a sponsor, why do we need sponsors. We have a significant number of Ukrainians across the United States that are already sponsored, they’re already here. We want to bring those folks here and give them a warm welcome,” said Mike Cartney, chairman of the Freedom’s Haven for New Americans Workforce.

What started as an effort from Lake Area Tech has turned into a statewide initiative.

“There’s churches involved, there’s individuals involved, families are sponsoring some of these people and allowing them to live with them until they get on their feet. It’s been really great to watch the outpouring of care,” Peterson said.

“It’s a community and a people and a culture that you want to support, that you want to take them out of that terror they’re in now and give them a safe place,” Cartney explained.

Their goal is to bring thousands of refugees to Watertown within the next couple of years, not just from Ukraine directly, but refugees currently living in other states.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison razor-wire
Land in Lincoln County selected for new men’s prison
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
Sioux Falls police making door-to-door visits in attempted kidnapping case
K’s Qwik Stop in Wagner.
Grandmother seeks answers after Taser use against 12-year-old Native American girl
The Brandon Valley School District announced that Valley Springs Elementary School would be...
‘We’re just kind of stuck out here’: early reaction to Valley Springs Elementary closing its doors earlier than planned

Latest News

Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies
City, state resources available for landlord/tenant issues
City, state resources available for landlord/tenant issues
City, state resources available for landlord/tenant issues
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Featuring highlights from 13 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)