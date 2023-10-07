Watertown helping refugees while filling job vacancies

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, communities in South Dakota are looking to assist refugees in escaping to America and getting settled.

Places like Watertown are rolling out the welcome mat for Ukrainian refugees, helping fill open jobs and assisting in a humanitarian crisis.

It’s a perfect partnership. Watertown is one of many towns across the state with a significant workforce shortage. Ukrainian refugees are known as hard-workers and are grateful to escape the war. So far, around 500 refugees have come to South Dakota.

“We were contacted by Freedom’s haven when they were starting to put that group together and they asked for some employer support,” said president of Glacial Lakes Rubber and Plastic, Robb Peterson. “We jumped right on board with that and said, ‘yeah, that’s a good thing.’ One, it’s a humanitarian effort for the refugees coming from a war-torn country, but we also looked at it and said, ‘there’s an opportunity here to possibly help out the employee pool.”

On October 10, the Watertown Chamber of Commerce will host a “Watertown Welcome” event to inform the public.

“Probably one of the biggest parts of the mission for Freedom’s Haven is education, letting people know how do you become a sponsor, why do we need sponsors. We have a significant number of Ukrainians across the United States that are already sponsored, they’re already here. We want to bring those folks here and give them a warm welcome,” said Mike Cartney, chairman of the Freedom’s Haven for New Americans Workforce.

What started as an effort from Lake Area Tech has turned into a statewide initiative.

“There’s churches involved, there’s individuals involved, families are sponsoring some of these people and allowing them to live with them until they get on their feet. It’s been really great to watch the outpouring of care,” Peterson said.

“It’s a community and a people and a culture that you want to support, that you want to take them out of that terror they’re in now and give them a safe place,” Cartney explained.

Their goal is to bring thousands of refugees to Watertown within the next couple of years, not just from Ukraine directly, but refugees currently living in other states.

