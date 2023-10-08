Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

19-year-old planned shooting spree at former high school, officials say

Harry Horton IV was charged after police said he planned a shooting spree at his former high...
Harry Horton IV was charged after police said he planned a shooting spree at his former high school(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A 19-year-old in Florida was arrested after police said written threats for a shooting spree were found inside his car during a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Harry Horton IV was pulled over on Sept. 18 in Jupiter, Florida, due to a headlight that was out.

According to an affidavit, numerous handwritten notes were found that threatened a shooting spree at his former high school.

Police said the attack was planned for Jan. 2, 2026, which would be Horton’s 22nd birthday.

Investigators said Horton also intended to go on a stabbing spree at a Miami church.

Horton was taken to an area hospital to receive a mental health evaluation, but was later arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual.

Horton remains booked on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State Penitentiary deputy warden retires, staff member demoted
Lyon County car accident
Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-6-23)
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter

Latest News

USD's Travis Theis runs against Murray State
USD-Murray State Recap
SDSU's Isaiah Davis runs in a score against Illinois State
SDSU-Illinois State recap
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Brandon family receives free HVAC unit ahead of winter
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play against the New York Liberty during...
Young and Plum each score 26 points as Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener