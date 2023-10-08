Allevity hosting ‘Fun After Dark’ on Friday the 13th

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Allevity Entertainment in Aberdeen will bring back its 21 and over “Fun After Dark” party on Friday, October 13.

The Halloween-themed event runs from 8:00 p.m. until midnight and gives guests unlimited access to attractions, arcade games, and a free drink ticket.

There will also be a costume contest and haunted laser tag.

Advance tickets are $25 and tickets at the door go for $30. More information and tickets can be purchased here.

