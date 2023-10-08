Augustana announces $13.8 million gift for ELCA students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced they had received a large gift of $13.8 million from a pair of donors to support students active in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregations throughout the Midwest.

The Buntrock Scholars Program, named for donors Rosemarie and Dean Buntrock, will benefit a minimum of 30 eligible students beginning in the fall 2024 semester. The scholarship covers half of a student’s tuition up to $12,000 and will be renewable for up to three years.

“Providing young people in the Church with access to an education rooted in faith and strong values is an investment in their future, as well as that of their families, congregations, and all communities in which they live and serve. We welcome this partnership with Augustana University, parents and ELCA Synods, bishops, and pastors as we work together to support and develop these young leaders,” said Dean Buntrock.

“Throughout its 163-year history, Augustana University has been blessed with students who enter to learn and leave to serve. In addition to those called to ministry, countless AU alumni are serving as leaders within their congregations. Thanks to Rosemarie and Dean’s incredible generosity, more students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an education inspired by the Lutheran scholarly tradition and rooted in our core values of Christian, liberal arts, excellence, community, and service. As graduates, they will pay this wonderful gift of education forward as they lead and serve within ELCA congregations — fulfilling our shared calling to serve the neighbor so that all may flourish,” said Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

Interested students must present a letter of recommendation from the senior pastor of their congregation and a personal statement on how they plan to be involved in the church before and after graduation.

